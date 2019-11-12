US slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities

WASHINGTON - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities.

The sanctions targeted military chief Min Aung Hlaing on the same day that Myanmar's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, attended the first day hearings at the UN's highest court in The Hague, where she will lead Myanmar's defence against the charge of genocide.

A 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. United Nations investigators have said Myanmar's operation included mass killings, gang rapes and widespread arson and was executed with "genocidal intent."

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, denied accusations of widespread abuses and said the military's actions were part of a fight against terrorism.

The U.S Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday Burmese military forces had committed "serious human rights abuse" under Min Aung Hlaing's command.

"During this time, members of ethnic minority groups were killed or injured by gunshot, often while fleeing, or by soldiers using large-bladed weapons; others were burned to death in their own houses," the statement said.

MAGNITSKY ACT

The sanctions Tuesday were among a round of targets implemented under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption, marking International Human Rights Day.

The sanctions freeze any US assets held by those targeted and prohibits Americans from doing business with them.

As well as the army chief, the sanctions targeted Min Aung Hlaing's deputy, Soe Win, and two subordinates who headed the elite army divisions that spearheaded the crackdown on the Rohingya.