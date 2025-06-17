US State Department approves possible sale to Australia of fighter jet spare parts
PHOTO: Reuters file
WASHINGTON — The US State Department approved a possible foreign military sale to Australia of fighter jet spare parts for US$2 billion (S$2.56 billion), the Pentagon said in a statement, adding the principle contractor will be Boeing.
Australia had requested to buy the equipment related to the sustainment of its Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, and the EA-18G Growler jet which is mainly used in electronic warfare roles such as radar jamming.
