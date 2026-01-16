US tells Mexico incremental progress on border security 'unacceptable'

MEXICO CITY — Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente and his US counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, spoke on Thursday (Jan 15) about security and "reaffirmed the importance of the US-Mexico partnership," both governments said in a joint statement.

In a post on social media website X about the call, the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs added that "the United States made clear that incremental progress in facing border security challenges is unacceptable."

"Upcoming bilateral engagements with Mexico will require concrete, verifiable outcomes to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and deliver a real reduction in fentanyl trafficking to protect communities on both sides of the border."

