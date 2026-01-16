Award Banner
US tells Mexico incremental progress on border security 'unacceptable'

The border wall between the United States and Mexico, after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she ruled out a US military intervention to combat drug cartels, following a "good conversation" on Monday with US President Donald Trump on security and drug trafficking, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan 12, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2026 4:40 AM

MEXICO CITY — Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente and his US counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, spoke on Thursday (Jan 15) about security and "reaffirmed the importance of the US-Mexico partnership," both governments said in a joint statement.

In a post on social media website X about the call, the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs added that "the United States made clear that incremental progress in facing border security challenges is unacceptable."

"Upcoming bilateral engagements with Mexico will require concrete, verifiable outcomes to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and deliver a real reduction in fentanyl trafficking to protect communities on both sides of the border."

