US tests radar that could link into Golden Dome to detect China, Russia threats

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has successfully tested a long-range radar in Alaska that can detect missile threats from Russia or China, and could someday serve as a sensor in the Golden Dome missile defence shield.

The Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) successfully acquired, tracked, and reported missile target data, the Pentagon said on Tuesday (June 24). These are key tasks for Golden Dome, a US$175 billion (S$224 billion) programme aimed at protecting the US and possibly allies from ballistic missiles.

The US Defence Department's long-range radar in Central Alaska was built by Lockheed Martin as part of the existing Ground-Based Midcourse Defence missile defence system. The system is designed to increase the effectiveness of interceptors based in Alaska and California that are currently on standby to knock down incoming missiles launched by Iran or North Korea.

The US Missile Defence Agency (MDA), alongside the US Space Force and US Northern Command, conducted the flight test at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, on Monday.

During this test, a target developed by MDA was air-launched over the Northern Pacific Ocean and flew over 2,000km off the southern coast of Alaska where it was tracked by LRDR.

The Golden Dome missile defence shield aims to create a network of satellites to detect, track and intercept incoming missiles.

Inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, the Golden Dome programme faces political scrutiny and funding uncertainty due to its projected cost. The shield is expected to be operational by January 2029, though experts question the timeline and budget feasibility.

