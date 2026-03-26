US tracking closely how to get oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz, White House says

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (March 25) said the United States is tracking "very closely" how to get oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

"As far as tankers through the Strait, it's something we're tracking very closely," Leavitt told reporters about the key shipping lane near Iran. However, the press secretary said there is no "specific timeline" on when the tankers could move freely.

"We're going to see prices at the pump go back down," Leavitt added, arguing the Trump administration's prioritization of domestic energy production will help stabilize prices when the military operation in Iran is over.

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