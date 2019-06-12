US Uighur Bill's threat to surveillance economy puts China on offensive

WASHINGTON - China reacted angrily to President Donald Trump's approval of legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters last month, but movement on another congressional Bill, backing Uighur Muslims in China's north-west, has cut even closer to the bone and could trigger reprisals and hurt efforts to resolve the US-China trade war.

US congressional sources and China experts say Beijing appears especially sensitive to provisions in the Uighur Act passed by the House of Representatives this week banning exports to China of items that can be used for surveillance of individuals, including facial and voice-recognition technology.

China will also be upset that the Bill - which still requires Senate passage and Mr Trump's signature to become law - calls for sanctions against a member of the powerful politburo for the first time.

But its commercial stipulations have even more practical power to hurt the interests of Chinese leaders, sources say.

Senior members of both Congress and the Trump administration have sounded the alarm on China's detention of at least a million Uighur Muslims, by UN estimates, in the northwestern region of Xinjiang as a grave abuse of human rights and religious freedom.

China rejects the charges.

A Chinese government source, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters China could tolerate the Hong Kong Bill, but the Uighur Act went too far and could jeopardise efforts to reach a 'phase one' deal to end a trade war buffeting the global economy that Mr Trump has made a key priority.

A US congressional source also said a Washington-based figure close to the Chinese government told him recently it disliked the Uighur Bill more than the Hong Kong Bill for "dollars and cents reasons", because the former measure contained serious export controls on money-spinning security technology, while also threatening asset freezes and visa bans on individual officials.

Dr Victor Shih, an associate professor of China and Pacific Relations at the University of California, San Diego, said mass surveillance was big business in China and a number of tech companies there could be hurt by the law if it passes.