U.S. urges judge to deny Huawei motion in government effort to disqualify lawyer

US prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to reject a motion by China's Huawei seeking information on the grounds for a government request to disqualify the company's lead defence lawyer in a criminal case alleging bank fraud and sanctions violations.

Last month, prosecutors argued Huawei lawyer James Cole's prior position as the No. 2 official in the US Department of Justice created conflicts of interest that necessitated his removal.

The prosecutors said Cole, who served as deputy attorney general (DAG) until 2015, represented the government in a related investigation, without disclosing details. Huawei asked the court to review "overbroad" redactions in the US motion seeking his removal.

Huawei wants prosecutors to reveal "the very information it is trying to prevent the new client from learning," the prosecutors said in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York.