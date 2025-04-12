US warns airline passengers without Real ID could be denied boarding starting May 7

WASHINGTON - The US Transportation Security Administration said on Friday (April 11) it will begin enforcing long-delayed stricter ID requirements at US airports starting May 7 and warned passengers could be denied access to flights.

On May 7, TSA will no longer accept state-issued identifications that are not Real ID compliant. Congress in 2005 approved new, stricter federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been pushed back repeatedly.

TSA said Friday that next month passengers 18 or older without passports or the enhanced ID "can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint."

TSA said 81 per cent of travellers at checkpoints are currently presenting an acceptable identification including a state-issued Real ID and the agency added that it "will continue with additional screening measures for those without a Real ID until it is no longer considered a security vulnerability."

It is still unclear how vigorously the TSA will enforce the new rules. US airlines are already worried about weaker demand given international tariff tensions and economic concerns.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted that people also need those IDs to visit a federal building starting May 7.

TSA in December 2022 pushed back the Real ID enforcement deadline until May 2025.

The 2005 law enacted on the Sept 11, 2001, commission's recommendation that the US government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." The law sets minimum security standards for license issuance and production.

Many Americans travel by airplane just once or twice a year, and under President Joe Biden last year, the TSA said it may opt to give three warnings before travellers are told they cannot travel on future flights without a new ID.