Award Banner
Award Banner
world

US warns of more sanctions on Venezuela if it doesn't accept repatriated citizens

US warns of more sanctions on Venezuela if it doesn't accept repatriated citizens
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with reporters following the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada on March 14.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 19, 2025 1:46 AM

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (March 18) threatened to impose additional sanctions on Venezuela if the country doesn't accept its citizens who are repatriated from the US.

"Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the US will impose new, severe, and escalating sanctions," Rubio said in a post on X.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Nicolas Maduro and his government have always rejected sanctions by the US and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to an "economic war" designed to cripple Venezuela.

Maduro and his allies have cheered what they say is the country's resilience despite the measures, though they have historically blamed some economic hardships and shortages on sanctions.

[[nid:715773]]

VenezuelaUnited StatesIllegal immigrationEmbargoes and economic sanctions
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.