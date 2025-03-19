US warns of more sanctions on Venezuela if it doesn't accept repatriated citizens

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (March 18) threatened to impose additional sanctions on Venezuela if the country doesn't accept its citizens who are repatriated from the US.

"Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the US will impose new, severe, and escalating sanctions," Rubio said in a post on X.

Venezuela is obligated to accept its repatriated citizens from the U.S. This is not an issue for debate or negotiation. Nor does it merit any reward. Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the U.S. will impose… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 18, 2025

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Nicolas Maduro and his government have always rejected sanctions by the US and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to an "economic war" designed to cripple Venezuela.

Maduro and his allies have cheered what they say is the country's resilience despite the measures, though they have historically blamed some economic hardships and shortages on sanctions.

[[nid:715773]]