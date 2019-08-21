Vaping impacts blood vessels, even without nicotine

Healthy young people show signs of impaired blood vessel function after just a few puffs of an electronic cigarette, even without nicotine, new research shows.

"We essentially found that using e-cigarettes is not equivalent to inhaling water vapour; in fact, it can exert acute, detrimental effects on (blood vessels) even when the liquid does not contain nicotine," Dr. Alessandra Caporale of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, the study's first author, told Reuters Health in an email.

Evidence is mounting that vaping, sometimes touted as a safer alternative to smoking, is not risk-free, Dr. Caporale and her colleagues note in Radiology. In a previous study, they found that vaping nicotine-free e-cigarettes increased signs of inflammation and a form of tissue damage known as oxidative stress, which returned to normal levels in one to three hours.

Big US tobacco companies are all developing e-cigarettes. The battery-powered devices feature a glowing tip and a heating element that turns liquid nicotine and flavorings into a cloud of vapour that users inhale.