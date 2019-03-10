Vaping-linked lung injury may be caused by toxic fumes: US study

Health authorities have been investigating the cause of a US outbreak of severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping, which has mainly affected young males, since July.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

WASHINGTON - Lung biopsies from 17 people affected by a US outbreak of severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping have revealed the injuries are consistent with exposure to noxious chemical fumes, scientists reported on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The research, carried out by the Mayo Clinic, a medical nonprofit, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found no evidence of tissue injury caused by the accumulation of fatty substances, a prevailing theory until now.

"While we can't discount the potential role of lipids, we have not seen anything to suggest this is a problem caused by lipid accumulation in the lungs," said Dr Brandon Larsen, a surgical pathologist at Mayo Clinic Arizona.

"Instead, it seems to be some kind of direct chemical injury, similar to what one might see with exposures to toxic chemical fumes, poisonous gases and toxic agents."

Of the 17 biopsies that were examined, all of the patients had vaped, and 71 per cent had vaped with marijuana or cannabis oil. Two of the patients died.

But they represent only a small fraction of the more than 800 lung injury cases reported by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as being associated with electronic cigarette use, or vaping, over the past few months.

There have been 12 deaths, according to the latest figures from the CDC published last week.

Health authorities have been investigating the cause of the outbreak, which has mainly affected young males, since July.

More than three-quarters of those affected reported using products containing THC - tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

THC is cut using other additives like solvents and flavours so it can be heated and inhaled with a vaping device. Investigators are hoping to resolve which of these substances could be causing the lung ailments.

More about
E-cigarettes/Vaping Diseases

TRENDING

Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video
Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES