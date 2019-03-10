Vaping-linked lung injury may be caused by toxic fumes: US study

WASHINGTON - Lung biopsies from 17 people affected by a US outbreak of severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping have revealed the injuries are consistent with exposure to noxious chemical fumes, scientists reported on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The research, carried out by the Mayo Clinic, a medical nonprofit, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found no evidence of tissue injury caused by the accumulation of fatty substances, a prevailing theory until now.

"While we can't discount the potential role of lipids, we have not seen anything to suggest this is a problem caused by lipid accumulation in the lungs," said Dr Brandon Larsen, a surgical pathologist at Mayo Clinic Arizona.

"Instead, it seems to be some kind of direct chemical injury, similar to what one might see with exposures to toxic chemical fumes, poisonous gases and toxic agents."

Of the 17 biopsies that were examined, all of the patients had vaped, and 71 per cent had vaped with marijuana or cannabis oil. Two of the patients died.