Vaping-related lung disease claims third life in US

A third person has died in the United States as a result of severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping, officials said on Friday, in an outbreak that has sickened hundreds and left several teens in induced comas.

The latest death was announced by health authorities in Indiana, as investigators in New York said they were now focusing their probe on black market cannabis e-cigarette products containing vitamin E oil.

Federal officials however said that no single substance has been found to be present in all the laboratory samples being examined.

In addition to the three deaths announced, "We are aware of one other death that's under investigation as a possible case," said Ileana Arias, acting deputy director for non-infectious diseases at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

She added there were now more than 450 possible cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping, more than double the figure reported last week.