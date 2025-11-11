Vatican Swiss Guard member investigated over alleged antisemitic incident

VATICAN CITY — The Swiss Guard, the special military unit tasked with protecting the pope, is investigating one of its members after reports of an alleged antisemitic incident last month, the Vatican said on Monday (Nov 10).

In media interviews in recent weeks, two Jewish women have said a member of the Swiss Guard made a derogatory gesture toward them and called them "the Jews" while they were entering the Vatican on Oct 29 for Pope Leo's general audience in St Peter's Square that morning.

In a statement, the Vatican said the Swiss Guard was conducting an internal review after receiving a report concerning an "incident that occurred at one of the entrances to the Vatican City State, during which elements were allegedly identified that were interpreted as having antisemitic connotations".

The Vatican also said that a preliminary reconstruction of the event indicated a disagreement had arisen over a request to take photos at a guard post leading into the Vatican from Rome.

The October 29 audience, which focused on the 60th anniversary of a Church document about inter-religious dialogue, included representatives from a range of global faiths.

Leo condemned antisemitism in his speech for the occasion, promising that the Church "does not tolerate antisemitism and fights against it".

The Pontifical Swiss Guard, the world's smallest army, has protected popes since 1506. Known for their colourful uniforms, its members are seen frequently with the pontiff and are charged with guarding the gates into the Vatican.

