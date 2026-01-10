world

Venezuela looks to rebuild diplomatic ties with US

Venezuela looks to rebuild diplomatic ties with US
A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag during a march outside the National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan 5.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 10, 2026 3:37 AM

Venezuela's government has begun exploring the potential to expand diplomatic ties with the US, with US State Department officials travelling to Caracas for technical and logistical assessments, it said in a statement on Friday (Jan 9).

The State Department separately said the US officials were assessing a "potential phased resumption" of embassy operations in the South American country.

Washington and Caracas have signaled they are seeking co-operation since last week's dramatic US military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. His vice president Delcy Rodriguez took over as interim leader.

"The government of Venezuela has decided to initiate an exploratory diplomatic process with the US government, with a view to reestablishing the diplomatic missions in both countries," the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

A Venezuelan delegation will also be sent to the US to carry out assessments, it said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said the release of political prisoners in Venezuela was a sign of "seeking peace" and that he had cancelled a planned second wave of attacks.

[[nid:727915]]

VenezuelaUnited States of AmericaPolitics and GovernmentDiplomats
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.