Venezuela opposition members freed in prisoner release

Two leading members of Venezuela's political opposition were freed in a prisoner release on Thursday (Jan 8), according to local rights group Foro Penal and videos shared by Venezuelan journalists.

Politician Enrique Marquez, 62, had backed opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the victor in the 2024 presidential elections. He was freed alongside Biagio Pilieri, an opposition party leader and lawmaker who had been critical of the government.

[[nid:727915]]