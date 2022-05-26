Venezuelan man, crowned world's oldest, marks 113th birthday on May 27

SAN JOSE DE BOLIVAR, Venezuela - Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday (May 27).

Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.

Apart from slightly elevated blood pressure and hearing problems due to his age, Perez Mora is in very good health and does not take medication, said Enrique Guzman, a physician from a clinic in San Jose de Bolivar, in Venezuela's Tachira state.

"He seems totally fine to me," Guzman said.

Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb 11, 1909, in Spain, died in January aged 112 years and 341 days old.

ALSO READ: World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119