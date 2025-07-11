Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Vessel manager confirms 1 of 5 suspected deaths tied to ship sunk by Houthis in Red Sea

Vessel manager confirms 1 of 5 suspected deaths tied to ship sunk by Houthis in Red Sea
A vessel said to be Greek-operated, Liberia-flagged Eternity C sinks in a footage released by Yemen's Houthis, in the Red Sea, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 9.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJuly 11, 2025 1:46 AM

ATHENS — Greece's Cosmoship Management on Thursday (July 10) said one person is believed dead and four more have not been seen since Houthi militants attacked the Eternity C cargo ship in the Red Sea this week.

Maritime security sources have said that four people were believed to have been killed during the repeated raids on the Liberia-flagged ship that started on Monday.

21 mariners, including at least two armed guards, later abandoned the vessel. Since then, 10 of them have been rescued.

The manager of the Eternity C said another 10 individuals remain unaccounted for and that the company was working through multiple channels to verify a Houthi claim that the Iran-aligned group had picked up some crew after the vessel went down on Wednesday.

The company said it has asked all ships in the area to assist in the ongoing search, and is also working to provide families with timely updates.

[[nid:667672]]

deathMissingHouthimilitants
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.