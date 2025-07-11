Vessel manager confirms 1 of 5 suspected deaths tied to ship sunk by Houthis in Red Sea

ATHENS — Greece's Cosmoship Management on Thursday (July 10) said one person is believed dead and four more have not been seen since Houthi militants attacked the Eternity C cargo ship in the Red Sea this week.

Maritime security sources have said that four people were believed to have been killed during the repeated raids on the Liberia-flagged ship that started on Monday.

21 mariners, including at least two armed guards, later abandoned the vessel. Since then, 10 of them have been rescued.

The manager of the Eternity C said another 10 individuals remain unaccounted for and that the company was working through multiple channels to verify a Houthi claim that the Iran-aligned group had picked up some crew after the vessel went down on Wednesday.

The company said it has asked all ships in the area to assist in the ongoing search, and is also working to provide families with timely updates.

