Victoria's Secret has officially retired its Angels.

The lingerie brand has hosted the most talked-about and watched annual event in fashion since 1995, but the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was cancelled in 2019.

And after facing criticism over a lack of diversity with its selection of Angels over the years, the company has now rebranded and announced The VS Collective, made up of spokespersons including actress Priyanka Chopra, model and skier Eileen Gu, plus-size beauty Paloma Elsesser, and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio.

Baywatch star Priyanka said: "As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

CEO Martin Waters said it's a "dramatic shift" as the brand turns the focus on what women want and need.

He said in a statement: "At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women. This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core.

"These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energised and humbled by the work ahead of us."

As well as The VS Collective, the Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers has been unveiled, which plans to raise "at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women".

Victoria's Secret's chief marketing officer Martha Pease added: "With The VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women. Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we're bringing new dimensions to our brand experience.

"In marrying our new partners' energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale, we can transform how we connect with and show up for women."