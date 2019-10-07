Violent fight breaks out at Disneyland Toontown in front of little children

PHOTO: Youtube screengrab/Moreno Valley Matters
Jaya
theAsianparent

A pall of gloom descended over the happiest place on Earth after an ugly brawl broke out over the weekend.

A terrifying fight at Disneyland Toontown went viral after it was caught on camera on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

FIGHT AT DISNEYLAND TOONTOWN TURNS UGLY, AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING

At least 2 men and 2 women were involved in the violent brawl, and they all seemed to be related.

In the video, we see a woman spit in a man's face. She is also holding on to a stroller with two small children in it. The man (wearing a red shirt) then proceeds to punch her numerous times.

We then see another man, and they start hitting each other. Another woman joins in the brawl.

The man in the red shirt is later seen attacking the other woman while accusing her of hitting his mother.

Meanwhile, some spectators try to intervene and stop the fight. Others rush to protect the children involved.

"I'm ready to go to jail tonight. I don't give a f-k if I'm on video!" he is heard screaming.

It's all very terrifying and unpleasant, and we can hear children crying and screaming in the background.

Apparently, parkgoers had to bear the ordeal for a good five minutes, before police arrived on the scene. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

WATCHING VIOLENCE CAN AFFECT KIDS MORE THAN YOU THINK

PHOTO: Pixabay

Our heart goes out to the many little children who witnessed this brutal fight. Studies show that exposure to violence in everyday life has a significant impact on children's mental health.

In fact, children who had high levels of exposure to violence, either as witness or victim, suffer from higher levels of depression, anger and anxiety.

Watching violence can make little minds insecure. They can come to view the world as a mean, scary place where they are not safe and protected.

It may also lead to post traumatic stress disorder. Symptoms include nightmares, insomnia, anxiety, increased alertness to the environment, having problems concentrating, and physical symptoms.

Long-term exposure to violence could lead to children getting desensitised to violence and its effects. They grow up believing that violence is an acceptable way to solve problems.

They are also more likely to to engage in aggressive and disruptive behaviours.

Our children today are also exposed to violence through media like television and the Internet.

Studies have confirmed that high exposure to television violence for children and adolescents is associated with higher levels of aggression and violent behaviour.

Such children could also end up with lower empathy and compassion for others.

As parents, it is our duty to provide our children with a sense of security through scheduled routines and a safe and stable environment that does not include violence in any form.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about

Disneyland violence crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are &#039;baseless, irresponsible&#039;
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are 'baseless, irresponsible'
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore&#039;s priciest penthouse for $73.8m
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore's priciest penthouse for $73.8m
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals this week
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
7 signs your kids need more discipline
7 signs your kids need more discipline
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali&#039;s Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali's Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

SERVICES