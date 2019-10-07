Violent fight breaks out at Disneyland Toontown in front of little children

A pall of gloom descended over the happiest place on Earth after an ugly brawl broke out over the weekend.

A terrifying fight at Disneyland Toontown went viral after it was caught on camera on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

FIGHT AT DISNEYLAND TOONTOWN TURNS UGLY, AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING

At least 2 men and 2 women were involved in the violent brawl, and they all seemed to be related.

In the video, we see a woman spit in a man's face. She is also holding on to a stroller with two small children in it. The man (wearing a red shirt) then proceeds to punch her numerous times.

We then see another man, and they start hitting each other. Another woman joins in the brawl.

The man in the red shirt is later seen attacking the other woman while accusing her of hitting his mother.

Meanwhile, some spectators try to intervene and stop the fight. Others rush to protect the children involved.

"I'm ready to go to jail tonight. I don't give a f-k if I'm on video!" he is heard screaming.

It's all very terrifying and unpleasant, and we can hear children crying and screaming in the background.

Apparently, parkgoers had to bear the ordeal for a good five minutes, before police arrived on the scene. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

WATCHING VIOLENCE CAN AFFECT KIDS MORE THAN YOU THINK

PHOTO: Pixabay

Our heart goes out to the many little children who witnessed this brutal fight. Studies show that exposure to violence in everyday life has a significant impact on children's mental health.

In fact, children who had high levels of exposure to violence, either as witness or victim, suffer from higher levels of depression, anger and anxiety.

Watching violence can make little minds insecure. They can come to view the world as a mean, scary place where they are not safe and protected.

It may also lead to post traumatic stress disorder. Symptoms include nightmares, insomnia, anxiety, increased alertness to the environment, having problems concentrating, and physical symptoms.