Vivat Rex! Pupils prepare to be first to hail King Charles at coronation

LONDON - When King Charles is crowned at London's Westminster next month, scholars from the next door school will be the first to formally acclaim the new monarch by singing out Vivat Rex, just as they have done at coronations for more than three centuries.

The current crop of 48 pupils from the prestigious, private Westminster School have been practising for months for their big moment on May 6, a tradition which dates back to at least 1685.

"I think all of my friends are excited for me," said one of the pupils, Moahnishan, 14, who is originally from the United States.

"I suppose they would never have thought that a boy from Kentucky, the USA, would have come all the way here to take part in such an honourable event. I think they're going to be amazed by what's to come."

The tradition for the scholars, boys and girls aged between 13 and 18 who have won academic prizes, to be involved in the coronation was first recorded when James II was crowned, making next month's ceremony the 14th in which they have played a part.

In 1902 their cries of Vivat Rex - Latin for "long live the king" - were incorporated by composer Hubert Parry into his anthem I Was Glad which has been used in the coronation of all the crowned monarchs since Edward VII.

"It's a fascinating preparation because the King's Scholars of Westminster School aren't members of a choir as such, they are the academic scholars of the school," said Tim Garrard, the school's director of music.

"So this is not a professional choir that's being rehearsed, but it's very much the idea that it's a kind of crowd scene proclaiming the 'Vivat', so we're really enjoying preparing for it."