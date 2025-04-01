Award Banner
Volcanic magma eruption begins in Iceland, meteorological office says

This picture, taken in 2021, showed the first volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in less than 800 years and the first eruption in the Fagradals mountain system in about 6,000 years. It lasted for 182 days and is the longest spill since 2021.
PHOTO: Facebook/Veðurstofa Íslands
PUBLISHED ONApril 01, 2025 8:51 AM

COPENHAGEN — A magma outbreak began underground near Iceland's capital on Tuesday (April 1) but has yet to hit the surface as a full-blown volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological office said as the area was hit by hundreds of small earthquakes.

"Warning: A magma eruption has begun," the meteorological office said in a statement.

"No magma has reached the surface as of now, but an eruption is likely to occur," it said.

The nearby Blue Lagoon luxury spa was being evacuated, as was the fishing town of Grindavik where around 40 homes were inhabited, public RUV reported, citing local police.

Referred to as a land of ice and fire for its many glaciers and volcanoes, the North Atlantic island nation has seen 10 eruptions south of Reykjavik since 2021, and Tuesday's magma surge could become the 11th eruption in the area.

The outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula so far have not directly affected the capital city and have not caused significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.

