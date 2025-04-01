Volcanic magma eruption begins in Iceland, meteorological office says

COPENHAGEN — A magma outbreak began underground near Iceland's capital on Tuesday (April 1) but has yet to hit the surface as a full-blown volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological office said as the area was hit by hundreds of small earthquakes.

"Warning: A magma eruption has begun," the meteorological office said in a statement.

"No magma has reached the surface as of now, but an eruption is likely to occur," it said.

The nearby Blue Lagoon luxury spa was being evacuated, as was the fishing town of Grindavik where around 40 homes were inhabited, public RUV reported, citing local police.

Referred to as a land of ice and fire for its many glaciers and volcanoes, the North Atlantic island nation has seen 10 eruptions south of Reykjavik since 2021, and Tuesday's magma surge could become the 11th eruption in the area.

The outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula so far have not directly affected the capital city and have not caused significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.

[[nid:715913]]