Volunteer firefighter dies in Spain as wildfires rage

MADRID — A volunteer firefighter died from severe burns and several people were hospitalised in dozens of wildfires that raged across Spain on Wednesday (Aug 13), fuelled by strong winds and scorching heat.

At least six large fires were still out of control, according to regional emergency services.

"The fire situation remains serious. Extreme caution is essential," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X.

Wildfires have so far burned almost 99,000 hectares (245,000 acres) in Spain this year and extreme heat is making the situation worse. A 10-day heatwave is expected to last until Monday, state weather agency AEMET said, forecasting an "extreme" risk of wildfires on Wednesday.

"We are at the most challenging point of the season," AEMET said on X.

The man who was killed was a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter who had been attempting to create firebreaks near the town of Nogarejas, in the central Castile and Leon region, when he was trapped in the blaze, regional officials said.

That fire had two active fronts that were still out of control, as weather services forecast another day of strong winds and thunderstorms.

More than 5,000 people have been evacuated in the region and efforts were focused on preventing the flames from reaching smaller towns.

Environment Minister Sara Aagesen told SER radio station that many fires across the country were suspected to be intentionally caused by arsonists due to their "virulence", but added it was too early to say how many.

On Monday, another fire killed a man working at a horse stable on the outskirts of Madrid and reached some houses and farms before it was contained.

The leader of the Galicia region in the northwest, Alfonso Rueda, called the situation there "complicated" and said the weather wasn't helping. Six active fires were affecting a combined 10,000 hectares in Galicia's Ourense province.

