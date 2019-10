Voter says Canada party head should cut off turban to look Canadian

The head of a Canadian political party, who is Sikh, was interrupted at a Montreal market on Wednesday by a passerby who told him to take off his turban to "look like a Canadian," according to video seen on TV.

Jagmeet Singh, the head of the New Democratic Party and a member of the Canadian parliament, is a practicing Sikh who is known for his colorful turbans.

He is the first leader of a Canadian federal political party who is an ethnic minority.

Singh was meeting with voters at a public market when an older man stopped him.

"You know what? You should cut your turban off. You'll look like a Canadian," the man told Singh.

"Oh, I think Canadians look like all sorts of people. That's the beauty of Canada," the left-leaning politician replied.

"In Rome, you do as the Romans do," the member of the public told Singh, who was born in Canada.

"Hey, but this is Canada, you can do whatever you like," Singh insisted.

The interlocutor ended the exchange with, "All right, take care, eh? I hope you win."