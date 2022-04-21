Walkout by US, others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesian finance minister says

A walkout by officials from the US, Britain and Canada over Russia's participation in a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies did not derail the meeting's focus on finding common ground to address headwinds confronting global growth, the body's chair said on Wednesday (April 20).

Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting, said the walkout during the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting was "not a total surprise" and was not disruptive to the group's wider discussion.

"I am confident this will not erode cooperation or the importance of the G20 forum," Indrawati said at a press conference following the meeting.

