Wealth of Russia's richest people rises to record $820 billion

MOSCOW - Russia's richest people saw their wealth rise by more than 8 per cent to $625.5 billion (S$820 billion) over the past year, with at least 146 billionaires listed by the Forbes Russian-language list of the wealthiest people in Russia, the magazine said on Thursday (April 17).

Vagit Alekperov, former boss of the Lukoil oil company, topped the Forbes list for a second year, with a fortune of $28.7 billion. He resigned as president of Lukoil in 2022 after Britain imposed sanctions against him.

Alexei Mordashov took second place in the rating with wealth of $28.6 billion, rising from fourth place in last year's list.

Forbes said there were 15 completely new billionaires in the ranking, the richest of which was Indian-born Vikram Punia, owner of pharmaceutical company Pharmasyntez. Forbes said he had a fortune of $2.1 billion.

None of the billionaires listed by Forbes could be immediately reached for comment.

The richest 10 billionaires are listed below:

1) Vagit Alekperov - $28.7 billion

2) Alexei Mordashov - $28.6 billion

3) Leonid Mikhelson - $28.4 billion

4) Vladimir Lisin - $26.5 billion

5) Vladimir Potanin - $24.2 billion

6) Gennady Timchenko - $23.2 billion

7) Andrei Melnichenko - $17.4 billion

8) Pavel Durov - $17.1 billion

9) Alisher Usmanov - $16.7 billion

10) Suleiman Kerimov and family - $16.4 billion