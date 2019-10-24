WeWork's new chairman defends payouts to founder, says company will survive

WeWork's new Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure on Wednesday defended huge payouts to the office-sharing company's founder Adam Neumann and said there is now "zero risk of the company going bankrupt," according to an audio recording of a meeting he held with employees that was reviewed by Reuters.

The meeting took place a day after WeWork's largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp, provided a $9.5 billion (S$12.9 billion) lifeline and took over the company, including payments to Neumann to give up control.

In response to a question from one WeWork employee, Claure said Neumann was like any shareholder of the company who deserved the right to sell his shares.

"There's a level of gratefulness that we're going to have for Adam, because he's the one who built this business," Claure said.

Neumann has the right to sell his stake in the company for as much as $970 million, sources previously told Reuters, as part of a tender offer in which SoftBank will buy up to $3 billion in WeWork shares from investors and employees.

He currently owns a little over one fifth of WeWork.

SoftBank has also agreed to extend him a $500 million loan to repay a credit line from JPMorgan Chase & Co, as well as pay him a $185 million fee for a four-year assignment as a consultant to WeWork, one of the sources said.

SURREAL TO CRAZY

WeWork cofounder Miguel McKelvey had kicked off the meeting by introducing Claure to the staff at the company's New York headquarters and addressed the tumultuous few weeks WeWork had experienced.

"I think I've run out of words to describe what's been going on from surreal to crazy to unbelievable to...bonkers," McKelvey said.

In August, WeWork filed for a splashy initial public offering. This week, it was struggling for survival as it has been quickly burning through the cash on its balance sheet.