What happens now, after the death of Pope Francis?

VATICAN CITY — Here is what happens next in the Roman Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis, which was announced by the Vatican on Monday (April 21). The rituals mark the end of one papacy and the start of the next:

** The pope's camerlengo (chamberlain), Cardinal Kevin Farrell, officially confirms the death. He then seals the pope's private apartment and prepares the funeral.

** The camerlengo and three assistants decide when the pope's coffin will be taken into St Peter's Basilica for public viewing. They also make sure the pope's "Fisherman's Ring" and his lead seal are broken so they cannot be used by anyone else. No autopsy is performed.

** Mourning rites last nine days, with the date of the funeral and burial to be decided by the cardinals. The funeral would normally be held four to six days after the death, in St Peter's Square. Francis had said that unlike many predecessors, he would not be laid to rest in the crypt of St Peter's Basilica, but in Rome's St Mary Major Basilica. He also asked to be buried in a simple wooden casket.

** The College of Cardinals oversees day-to-day business during the interregnum. They have limited power and much of the central Church administration grinds to a halt.

** The conclave to elect a new pope starts in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel between 15 and 20 days after the death. The cardinals, who are confined to the Vatican for the duration of the conclave, decide the exact day.

** All cardinals under the age of 80 can take part in the secret ballot. They need a majority of at least two-thirds plus one to elect the new pope, so the voting can take several rounds spread over numerous days. When the election is concluded, the new pope is asked if he accepts and what name he wishes to take.

** The world learns a pope has been elected when an official burns the paper ballots with special chemicals to make white smoke pour from the chapel's chimney. They use other chemicals to make black smoke indicating an inconclusive vote.

** The dean of the College of Cardinals steps onto the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to announce "Habemus Papam" (We have a pope). The new pope then appears and gives the crowd in the square his blessing.

