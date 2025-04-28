What is Lapu-Lapu Day? Filipinos shocked by festival tragedy in Vancouver

MANILA - Thousands of Filipinos in Vancouver were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day on Saturday (April 26), marking a defining moment in Philippine history, when tragedy struck - a vehicle drove into the crowd killing multiple people and injuring others.

The festival, celebrated especially in the central Philippines, honours Datu Lapu-Lapu, the Filipino chieftain who famously defeated Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan in 1521 and became a national hero.

The centrepiece of the festivities in Vancouver is a multi-block street party in the Sunset neighbourhood featuring Filipino food and traditions, live performances and cultural displays. The party on Saturday was just starting to break up but many people were still in the streets when a dark SUV rammed into the crowd.

Police said they were investigating a mass casualty incident and had arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene, but did not immediately give the number of fatalities or injured.

"We pray that our community remains strong and resilient imbued with the spirit of bayanihan (community spirit) during this difficult time," The Philippine consulate in Vancouver said in a statement.

The government of British Columbia officially recognised April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023, acknowledging the cultural contributions of the Filipino-Canadian community, one of the largest immigrant groups in the province.

Lapu-Lapu's victory is celebrated in the Philippines as a symbol of nation's resistance to colonisation and the bravery of its early leaders. The city of Lapu-Lapu on Mactan Island in the central Philippines is named in honour of the chieftain and serves as living tribute to his legacy.

[[nid:717309]]