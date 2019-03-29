What's the point? 'Ashamed' five-time world darts champion quits

All over: Raymond Van Barneveld retired from darts on Thursday.
PHOTO: Action Images/Peter Cziborra
AFP
Mar 29, 2019

Five-time world darts champion Raymond Van Barneveld quit the sport on Thursday, admitting his slumping form had left him feeling "ashamed".

The 51-year-old Dutchman announced his immediate retirement after a 7-1 loss to compatriot and world number one Michael Van Gerwen -- 22 years his junior -- in the Premier League in Rotterdam.

"I played really bad, I lost 7-1 so today I knew I was in relegation and I felt ashamed," Van Barneveld told Sky Sports.

"Five-time world champion and I was thinking 'Do I deserve this? I don't think so' but it is reality. I'm not good enough.

"For me I've made a decision I am done now. I don't want the pain any more. It's pain every single week for the last three or four years.

"I'm OK with this decision. I'm relieved. I'm done."

