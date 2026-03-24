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White House eyes Iran's parliament speaker Ghalibaf as potential US-backed leader, Politico reports

White House eyes Iran's parliament speaker Ghalibaf as potential US-backed leader, Politico reports
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran on Nov 27, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 24, 2026 3:40 AM

The Trump administration is quietly weighing Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf, as a potential partner, and even a future leader, Politico reported on Monday, citing two administration officials.

Ghalibaf is seen by at least some in the White House as a workable partner who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, the report said.

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Middle EastPolitics and GovernmentIRANUnited States of Americaparliament
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