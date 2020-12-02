WHO brands coronavirus 'public enemy number one' as it officially names it Covid-19

GUANGZHOU/GENEVA - The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the country's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday (Feb 11), but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

The world must "wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding the first vaccine is 18 months away.

The virus is now officially named Covid-19.

As the epidemic squeezed the world's second-biggest economy, Chinese firms struggled to get back to work after the extended Chinese New Year holiday, hundreds of them saying they would need loans running into billions of dollars to stay afloat.

Company layoffs were beginning despite assurances by President Xi Jinping that widespread sackings would be avoided, as supply chains for global firms from car manufacturers to smartphone makers ruptured.

China's foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Dr Zhong Nanshan, said numbers of new cases were falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

"I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," Dr Zhong, 83, an epidemiologist who played a role in combating an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003, told Reuters.

As of Tuesday, 1,110 people had died in China, where there were more than 42,700 cases.

Only 319 cases have been confirmed in 24 other countries and territories outside mainland China, with two deaths: one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines.