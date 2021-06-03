WHO rules out new 'hybrid' Covid variant in Vietnam

HANOI - A coronavirus variant which Vietnam authorities thought was a combination of the strains first detected in the UK and India is not a new hybrid but part of the existing strain first found in India, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) representative in Vietnam told Nikkei.

"There is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this moment based on WHO definition," Dr Kidong Park said in an online interview with the newspaper, adding that it was within the delta variation that originated in India.