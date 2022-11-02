WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s highest level of alert, the UN agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday (Nov 1).

The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.

