WHO scientist says no deaths linked to Covid-19 shots, urges against panic

GENEVA/ZURICH - The top World Health Organisation scientist reiterated on Monday (March 15) that there have been no documented deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines, after several nations suspended use of AstraZeneca’s shot to probe possible side-effects.

“We do not want people to panic,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on a virtual media briefing, adding there has been no association, so far, found between so-called thromboembolic events reported in some countries and Covid-19 shots.

