Why are French prosecutors investigating Elon Musk's X

PARIS — French prosecutors said on Tuesday (Feb 3) they were widening an investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X and that they have summoned the tech billionaire for questioning in April.

A probe into alleged abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction was launched in January 2025. That has now been expanded following complaints over X's AI chatbot Grok, they said.

Here are the potential crimes the Paris prosecutor says it is now investigating:

* Complicity in the possession of images of minors of a pornographic nature

* Complicity in the organised distribution, offering, or making available of images of minors of a pornographic nature

* Defamation of a person's image (deepfakes of sexual nature)

* Denial of crimes against humanity (Holocaust denial)

* Fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data processing system by an organised group

* Falsification of the operation of an automated data processing system by an organised group

* Operating of an illegal online platform by an organised group.

