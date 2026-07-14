Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe

NOISY-SUR-ECOLE, France — A wildfire tore through a historic forest near Paris on Monday (July 13), forcing highway closures and mobilising water-bombing aircraft, while Spain's death toll from one of its deadliest wildfires rose to 13, as much of western Europe simmered in a string of heatwaves.

The region is enduring its third heatwave of the summer, with tinder-dry vegetation and high temperatures fuelling blazes from the Iberian Peninsula to France. Many scientists say climate change is making wildfires more frequent and difficult to combat.

France deployed hundreds of firefighters to tackle a fast-moving blaze that broke out alongside a motorway near Fontainebleau, home to one of France's best-known royal palaces.

The death toll from last week's devastating wildfire in Spain's southern province of Almeria reached 13 after a 93-year-old British woman died from burns on Sunday, with 10 people still missing as of Monday, according to authorities. Visiting Almeria on Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called to reinforce fire prevention in the country.

But the impact of the summer scorchers could be more grim. Scientists monitoring so-called excess deaths said there were thousands more fatalities recorded than normal during a heatwave that swept through Europe and Britain at the end of June.

Blaze in France suspicious, says minister

Just 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) from Paris, the Fontainebleau wildfire forced the closure of the A6 highway linking Paris with Lyon and the south, and, for the first time in the Greater Paris area, the dispatch of air assets to contain the blaze which turned the skies black. Smaller fires in the area also disrupted high-speed train services.

For the first time, Canadair water-dumping aircraft skimmed over the River Seine filling their tanks. Up to 800 people were evacuated from their homes.

Although the fire was largely contained by Monday afternoon, wind gusts made the task challenging, authorities said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the circumstances of the fire were suspicious: "There were around ten points where the fire started within a 1,000-metre radius, which suggests it may have been started deliberately."

Nunez said on Monday evening that two people suspected of being connected to the Fontainebleau fire had been arrested.

French authorities say an estimated 32,000 hectares of land - roughly the size of Orlando, Florida - have burned so far this year, more than in the whole of 2025.

Some 26 million people in France were under a red heatwave warning on Monday, including the greater Paris region. Forecasters say the heatwave is expected to continue until the middle of the week.

A new heatwave, expected to last at least a week, is about to hit neighbouring Italy, bringing high humidity and tropical nights, meteorologists say. Thermometers in inland areas of Sardinia could reach 42-43 degrees Celsius (108-109 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

Heat disruptor

The current bout of hot weather follows scorching temperatures at the end of May and the end of June, which broke several daily records.

Extreme weather gripping the region has damaged crops, affected power output from nuclear plants and increased freight transport costs along the Rhine river in Germany, where lower water levels have prevented cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded.

In Italy, farmers in the Emilia-Romagna region are forced to deploy more resources to ensure proper livestock management and maintain constant production of dairy products such as Parmesan cheese.

More deaths blamed on heat

European countries reported some 10,650 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave that engulfed the west of the continent in late June, official data showed.

A separate scientific study published on Monday estimated 2,700 people died from heat-related causes in England and Wales alone during the May and June heatwaves.

Of those deaths, 42 per cent were caused by the extra heat brought on by global warming, according to findings by Imperial College London, the UK Met Office and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Last week, the World Health Organisation warned that Europe could face "more deadly weeks ahead" from new heatwaves forming over the Atlantic.

"It is difficult to explain this high excess mortality by anything but the extreme heat," said Lasse Vestergaard, chief physician at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, which hosts Europe-wide mortality surveillance system EuroMOMO.

EuroMOMO said more than 9,000 of the excess deaths recorded in Europe were among people aged 65 and older.

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