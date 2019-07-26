Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus

In a horrific case of a holiday gone wrong, Toni Steedman found herself bleeding heavily when a free-fall waterslide left her with her uterus ripped.

While the incident took place back in 2017, Steedman is sharing her experience now in response to recent events that saw a British tourist break his neck on a similar ride.

A mother of two, Steedman and her husband had brought their family to Tenerife, Spain to celebrate his birthday. They had planned to spend the day at Aqualand Waterpark, which is known for its array of waterslides, especially the Kamikaze - a 22m vertical descent that also happens to be the tallest waterslide in Europe.

However, the slide was so steep and the velocity of the ride so great that water was forced into her body, resulting in a 7cm tear in her uterus.