Woman missing for 5 days in Australian bush found alive

Ms Yang Chen went missing on Feb 12, 2020, after her male walking partner lost sight of her at a waterfall in Tallebudgera, west of the popular Gold Coast in Queensland.
PHOTO: myPolice, Screengrab from Google Maps
AFP

SYDNEY - A 26-year-old woman has been found alive and in "surprisingly good spirits" after spending five days lost in flood-hit Australian bushland, emergency responders said on Monday (Feb 17).

Ms Yang Chen went missing last Wednesday after her male walking partner lost sight of her at a waterfall in Tallebudgera, west of the popular Gold Coast in Queensland.

"She's been found alive. Our water police located her a short time ago," a police spokesman told AFP.

Local media reported police divers had joined the search for the Bond University student on Monday, after heavy rainfall had earlier forced the authorities to suspend the search.

The woman, who lives on the Gold Coast, was found near the waterfall where she first went missing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said she had been taken to a local hospital for medical treatment in a stable condition.

Paramedic Gary Berkowitz said she "looked like she'd been through quite a trauma" but was in "surprisingly good spirits" and had walked to the ambulance.

"We're fortunate the weather has been quite warm and she had access to water," he said.

