Woman on TikTok donates kidney to ex-boyfriend, gets cheated on 7 months later then dumped

One woman in the US got the short end of the stick after she donated a kidney to her boyfriend, only to be cheated on and dumped several months later.

TikTok user colleeeniie, who also goes by Colleen Le, shared her heartbreaking experience in a series of videos on social media.

Her most recent post last Wednesday (Jan 19) where she summarised her story came with the caption, "Everything happens for a reason".

According to Le, her ex-boyfriend had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at 17 and was on dialysis because his kidney function was less than five per cent.

Le later discovered that she was a compatible kidney donor. Not wanting to see her then-boyfriend die, she decided to go under the knife to donate one of her kidneys to him.

Seven months later, Le's ex confessed to cheating on her after attending a bachelor party with his friends in Las Vegas.

Although Le had decided to forgive him, it seems a happily-ever-after wasn't on the cards for the pair. Her ex broke up with her three months later, stating, "If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end."

"He blocked me on every social media and stopped answering my calls/texts for months," said Le.

He even told her that she "only donated [her] kidney to look good", Le alleged.

Le's videos have gone viral – with the latest clip garnering over 10 million views – as users showered Le with love and support.

One TikTok user wrote: " I wonder if he understands the seriousness of donating a kidney. You literally sacrificed your life for someone. You are a beautiful soul."

"We need a refund policy," noted another.

Fortunately, Le has moved on since then and appears to have found herself a new beau.

She wrote, "Don't worry, it's been over five years since I found out he cheated and I have moved on and living my best life."

