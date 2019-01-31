Woman wants to marry a plane

Woman wants to marry a plane
PHOTO: Bang
Bang
Jan 31, 2019

A German woman claims to be in a relationship with a plane.

Michele Kobke, from Berlin, Germany, has given her partner - which is a 737-800 Boeing - the name of Schatz and confirmed she hopes they will tie the knot one day.

She shared: "The last time I was in a relationship with a man was in 2011 but there was no love there.

"Schatz is my first love. This is the most beautiful relationship you can imagine."

She later added: "My first flight was at the end of November 2013 and I became so in love with aeroplanes, I got so excited every time I looked at aeroplane pictures and videos.

"On March 11, 2014, I was in Tegel Airport and visited the aeroplanes and then came a 737-800 airplane, which approached me, and I have been so in love with him since."

