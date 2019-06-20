Women's sex toy maker sues New York City subway, calls ad ban sexist

A proposed Dame Products LLC ad that the company said was banned by the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), and which was included in a lawsuit filed against the MTA, is seen in this handout image released June 18, 2019.

A new lawsuit asks why New York City's subway accepts advertisements depicting erectile dysfunction, bare buttocks, inflatable plastic breasts, 'Kyng'-sized condoms and cactuses shaped like phalluses, but is refusing ads for women's sex toys.

Dame Products, a women-owned startup that promises to "close the pleasure gap" for women by selling "toys, for sex," sued the Metropolitan Transit Authority on Tuesday, accusing it of sexism and illegal censorship for refusing its ads since last November.

The complaint faulted the MTA for deciding to "privilege male interests" through irrational, arbitrary advertising choices that violate the US Constitution's First Amendment guaranteeing free speech.

It said these have included allowing ads from bedding company Brooklinen featuring sexual double entendres, and a travel booker urging travellers to "Get Wet (on the beach, not from the guy next to you)."

Dame said the MTA even allowed an ad sponsored by the city's health department for the "Kyng"-sized condoms.

MTA spokesman Maxwell Young said in a statement that the agency is "constitutionally entitled to draw reasonable content-based distinctions" among ads, including by banning ads for sex toys, and that its ad policy "in no way" discriminates based on gender or viewpoint. He said the MTA intends to defend against the lawsuit.