Worker trapped under collapsed medieval tower in Rome dies, media says

ROME — A Romanian worker trapped for hours under rubble in Rome on Monday (Nov 3) following the partial collapse of a medieval tower near the Colosseum has died, local media said.

The man was rescued by emergency services late on Monday and taken to hospital in a serious condition, Rome police chief Lamberto Giannini had previously said.

Parts of the 29-metre Torre dei Conti crashed to the ground on at least two occasions, videos posted on social media and Reuters video showed. The first collapse took place at around 1030 GMT (6.30pm on Monday in Singapore time), the second about 90 minutes later.

Clouds of dust came billowing out of the windows, along with the sound of collapsing masonry. The second incident took place while firefighters were working on the structure with aerial ladders.

A second worker, also Romanian, was pulled out almost immediately and hospitalised with serious but not life-threatening head injuries, while two more workers suffered minor injuries and declined hospital treatment.

None of the firefighters were injured.

Authorities have seized the construction site, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Tower built by 13th century pope

The tower, which was due to be converted into a museum and conference space, is located halfway along the Via dei Fori Imperiali, the broad avenue that leads from central Piazza Venezia to the Colosseum.

The building was still standing, but showing significant internal damage.

It once hosted city hall offices but has not been in use since 2006 and was being worked on as part of a four-year renovation project due to end next year, according to Rome city authorities.

Due to the EU-funded restoration work, the area around the tower was closed off to pedestrians.

The building was erected by Pope Innocent III for his family in the early 13th century, and was originally twice as high, but was scaled down after damage from earthquakes in the 14th and 17th centuries.

