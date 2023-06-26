Worker at US airport dies after being sucked into plane engine

A ground crew worker died last Friday (June 23) after getting sucked into the engine of a Delta Air Lines plane at San Antonio International Airport in Texas.

The Airbus A319 flew from Los Angeles to Texas, was taxiing to the gate with one engine when the accident happened at around 10.25pm, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Agence France-Presse.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was employed by Delta Air Lines' contractor, Unifi Aviation, for ground crew operations, local media KENS 5 reported.

Delta told KENS 5 that the company was "deeply saddened" by the mishap and that it is "cooperating with authorities as they begin their investigation."

In a statement released the following day, Unifi Aviation said that based on its own preliminary investigation, the incident did not appear to be related to company operational processes, safety procedures or policies.

"Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While the police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details," Unifi added.

On New Year's eve, a female worker was killed in a similar accident at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

34-year-old Courtney Edwards, who worked as a ramp agent for Piedmont Airlines, was sucked into a plane's engine with a "bang" that violently shook the aircraft.

Surveillance footage showed her walking behind the plane before she was "subsequently pulled off her feet and into the operating engine," NTSB's preliminary report found.

On June 20, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Piedmont Airlines US$15,625 (S$21,000) after investigators determined the airline was at fault in Edwards' death.

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” an OSHA official said.

