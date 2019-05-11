Workplace romance: It's complicated in #MeToo era

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Workplace romances are fairly common, but they are becoming more regulated in the United States amid the #MeToo movement.

US companies, particularly the larger ones, have had codes of conduct for their employees for years, and more firms have been adopting them recently.

At McDonald's, for example, "employees who have a direct or indirect reporting relationship to each other are prohibited from dating or having a sexual relationship".

As McDonald's chief executive officer, Mr Steve Easterbrook was in charge of enforcing what were known as the "Standards of Business Conduct" at the fast food giant.

He fell afoul of those rules and was forced out on Sunday (Nov 3) for demonstrating "poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee".

Mr Easterbrook is just the latest in a long line of top executives who have resigned or been dismissed for violating company guidelines surrounding relationships.