World Central Kitchen halts work in Gaza as supplies run out

CAIRO — The US-based World Central Kitchen charity has halted work in the Gaza Strip, saying on Wednesday (May 7) it had run out of supplies and been prevented by Israel from bringing in aid.

"After serving more than 130 million total meals and 26 million loaves of bread over the past 18 months, World Central Kitchen no longer has the supplies to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza," it said in a post on X.

The charity said it would continue to support Palestinian families by distributing critically needed potable water where possible, but vital food distribution cannot resume until Israel allows aid back into the enclave.

"WCK trucks loaded with food and cooking fuel have been ready at the Gaza border since early March. Additional food and equipment are ready to be shipped to the border from Jordan and Egypt," said World Central Kitchen, which was founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Israel has faced growing international pressure to lift an aid blockade that it imposed in March after the collapse of a US-backed ceasefire that had halted fighting for two months.

Israel has accused agencies, including the United Nations, of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas militants, who it accuses of seizing supplies intended for civilians and using them for their own forces. Hamas denies the allegation and accuses Israel of using starvation as a weapon against the population.

Growing lootings of community kitchens, stores of local merchants, and UN headquarters have prompted Hamas security forces to crack down on local gangs. Hamas executed at least six gang members last week, according to sources close to the group.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA has said more than two million people — most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million — face severe food shortages.

