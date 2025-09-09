World has thrown challenges, Prince Harry says on return to UK

LONDON — Prince Harry said the world had thrown a few challenges as he made his first return to UK in five months for a week of engagements, starting with an awards ceremony for seriously ill children.

Harry, 40, was last in his homeland in April for a court hearing as part of his fight with the government over changes made to his security after he stepped down from royal duties, a legal battle that he lost a month later.

He flew in from California on Monday, heading straight to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to lay flowers at the grave of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death.

There has been much speculation in the media that the prince might take the opportunity of his visit to UK this week to meet with his estranged father, King Charles. They have not met since February 2024, shortly after the announcement that the monarch, now 76, was undergoing cancer treatment.

However, even though he was just a few miles from his elder brother Prince William on Monday, they did not see each other and there is no indication the two brothers, who have had a high-profile falling out, will get together during the trip.

Instead Harry's focus was attending the WellChild Awards, an annual event for the charity that helps seriously ill children and for which he is patron.

During a meeting with one of the young award winners, he quizzed one boy about his brother, asking "Does he drive you mad?", before adding with a smile "you know what — siblings."

In a later speech he said the event had become a highlight of his year since he first attended 15 years ago.

"So much has happened since those early days — for me, for you and for WellChild," he said in a speech.

"The world has thrown a fair few challenges our way. But through it all, WellChild has remained rock-solid in its mission: to give children and young people with complex medical needs the chance to thrive, not in hospital, but at home, surrounded by family, friends, and community."

Harry has similar engagements planned for the remainder of his brief stay this week, and on Tuesday will visit a project for the Children in Need charity in central England for which he will also announce a significant donation.

