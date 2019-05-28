World's rivers loaded with antibiotics waste: Study

Rivers worldwide are polluted with antibiotics that exceed environmental safety thresholds by up to 300 times.

PARIS - Rivers worldwide are polluted with antibiotics that exceed environmental safety thresholds by up to 300 times, according to research unveiled at a conference Monday (May 27).

Scientists found one or more common antibiotics in two-thirds of 711 samples taken from rivers in 72 countries, they told a meeting of environmental toxicologists in Helsinki.

In dozens of locations, concentrations of the drugs - used to fight off bacterial infection in people and livestock - exceeded safety levels set by the AMR Industry Alliance, a grouping of more than 100 biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Ciprofloxacin, a frontline treatment for intestinal and urinary tract infections, surpassed the industry threshold at 51 of the sites tested.

At one location in Bangladesh, concentrations of another widely used antibiotic, metronidazole, were 300 times above the limit, the researchers said.

"The results are quite eye opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of river systems around the world with antibiotic compounds," Alistair Boxall, a scientist at the York environmental Sustainability Institute, said in a statement.