Wuhan virus: Australia testing first suspected case, to start screening passengers from Wuhan

SYDNEY - A man showing symptoms of a Sars-like virus after visiting China is being held in isolation at his Australian home, in the country’s first suspected case of the coronavirus, public broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The man had recently returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of an outbreak of coronavirus, which has infected a total of 218 people and caused at least four deaths.

He was recovering from a respiratory illness at his home in the north-eastern city of Brisbane, where the health authorities were awaiting the results of tests to determine whether he had contracted the new virus.

Meanwhile, Australia announced it will begin screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, although the authorities warned that an outbreak would be hard to prevent.

Mr Brendan Murphy, chief medical officer for the Australian government, said biosecurity officials will begin screening passengers arriving on the three weekly flights to Sydney from Wuhan starting on Thursday.

Passengers will be given an information pamphlet and asked to present themselves if they have a fever or suspect they may have the disease.

The Chinese authorities have confirmed that more than 200 people have caught the new virus, which causes a type of pneumonia that has killed four people in Wuhan.

The virus - which can pass from person to person - broke out in Wuhan but four cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, raising concerns about its spread through international air travel.