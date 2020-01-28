Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least

A photo taken on Jan 27, 2020, shows commuters at the Beijing railway station.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

WASHINGTON - The deadly new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, that has broken out in China will afflict a minimum of tens of thousands of people and will last at least several months, researchers estimate based on the first available data.

"The best-case scenario, you would have something... where we go through the spring into the summer, and then it dies down," Professor David Fisman, of the University of Toronto, who wrote an analysis of the virus for the International Society for Infectious Diseases, told AFP.

Said Prof Alessandro Vespignani, a professor at Northeastern University: "It's not something that's going to end the next week or the next month." He is part of a group of researchers that manages an online dashboard about the outbreak.

Epidemiologists have no crystal ball. They have only piecemeal information on the new virus, which appeared in December.

They use mathematical models to estimate the actual number of cases, as of the current date, and compare them with past outbreaks - but many of their hypotheses remain uncertain.

Until the past weekend, researchers thought that infected people were not contagious until they began exhibiting symptoms, such as fever, respiratory problems and pneumonia. But the Chinese authorities said on Sunday they had established the opposite.

The US health authorities said on Monday they had not seen evidence that asymptomatic patients can infect other people. But if they can, this would definitely change the outbreak's dynamics.

The first estimates for the length of the incubation period - about two weeks - are recent.

In recent days, multiple experts have calculated an important parameter for any outbreak: the basic reproduction number, or R0.

It represents the number of people contaminated by an infected person. Estimates range from 1.4 to 3.8, according to Prof Fisman, figures that are considered moderate.

That is only an average: Some patients may infect many people, while others infect only a few.

"On its own, it isn't a reason to panic," said Ms Maimuna Majumder, a researcher at Harvard University and at Boston Children's Hospital.

She said the rate is 1.3 for seasonal flu (which has millions of cases per year) and between two and five for severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which resulted in 8,000 cases and 774 deaths, the majority in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. In comparison, the rate for measles ranges from 12 to 18.

Quarantines and isolation measures, systematic hand-washing and masks could help drive down the average number of infected people. If the rate falls below one, the epidemic will die down.

But the effect of the control measures China has implemented will not be felt for another week or two, researchers say, based on the virus' cycle.

"The more we learn about it, the more it looks like Sars," said Prof Fisman. "Sars was controllable; hopefully this will be too. But we won't know for a few weeks."

"It's going to be many weeks, probably months, and nobody knows where this will go," he added.

The official number of cases is more than 4,000 in China, with more than 100 deaths, and some 50 confirmed infections outside the country.

But the actual number of Chinese cases, including those not yet detected, is likely to be more than 25,000, said Prof Vespignani, according to the analysis of the group coordinated by Northeastern.

And researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) estimate that the number of actual cases has currently passed 40,000.

"It's easy to get to twice or three times as much, even just in the city of Wuhan," the virus's epicentre, said Prof Vespignani.

"If we start to have other larger areas affected, then those numbers are going to be much, much bigger."

He said he doesn't want to estimate the number of possible deaths. The mortality rate, until now, has hovered around 3 per cent, but such rates have a tendency to fluctuate: they increase at the beginning as the most vulnerable patients die, then drop, and then rise again as others die.

Again, only time will tell.

More about
Wuhan virus china Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES