Wuhan virus: WHO says 'bit too early' to declare coronavirus a global emergency

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday (Jan 23) it was "a bit too early" to declare a new coronavirus a global health emergency as China put millions of people on lockdown amid an outbreak that has killed 18 people and infected more than 630.

Health officials fear the transmission rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Chinese New Year, which begins on Saturday.

“It is a bit too early to consider that this is a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Emergency Committee panel chairman Didier Houssin said in Geneva.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation’s Emergency Committee of 16 independent experts had been divided in its conclusion.

“Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” said Ghebreyesus.

He said China had taken measures which WHO believes are appropriate.